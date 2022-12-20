informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
Got some free time? Grow your knowledge from the comfort of your computer for FREE!
Alert
Are you looking to stay on top of IT trends? Check out our FREE webinars and virtual events!
Alert
Planning for 2023? Be sure to check out our upcoming in-person events!
Report
How does your salary stack up? 2022 IT Salary Survey Results Revealed
PreviousNext
IT Life: Living as a Tech Professional
4 MIN READ
slideshow

The 5 Hottest US Job Markets for IT Professionals

The economy is slumping, but IT hiring remains strong, particularly if you know where to look. Here's a rundown of five sizzling locations in the United States for IT jobs and why.
John Edwards
Technology Journalist & Author
December 20, 2022
The lights of Baltimore Maryland are reflected in the waters of Inner Harbor
Washington, DC monuments on the Potomac River.
View of Downtown New York City and Brooklyn Bridge
San Jose California looking toward the Santa Cruz Mountains as the sun is setting through Palm trees
Denver, Colorado, USA downtown skyline viewed from Red Rocks at dawn.
Austin Texas Skyline
1/6
 
Next slide
IT Leadership & the Strategic CIOTeam Building & Staffing
Recommended Reading
Loading..
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
Salesforce’s Benioff Talks Importance of Data Intelligence
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Special Report: Privacy in the Data-Driven Enterprise
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
Building a Chatbot That Humans Will Actually Like
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
User Interface Rules That Should Never Be Overlooked
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
10 Actionable Tips for Managing/Governing Data
Pam Baker, Contributing Writer
AI Governance: Risks, Regulations and Trends for Enterprises
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
IBM’s Krishnan Talks Finding the Right Balance for AI Governance
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
That DOS Won't Hunt: Hard Rock’s Andre Gowens on Streamlining CX
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports