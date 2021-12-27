informa
IT Life
Feature

The Dark Web Has Its Own People's Court

Many underground forums have processes for arbitrating disputes between cybercriminals.
Dark Reading
Staff & Contributors
December 27, 2021

There may be no honor among cyberthieves. But at least a few appear to be abiding by a set of underground rules for sorting out differences among themselves over broken promises, unpaid dues, and ineffective malware.

Researchers from threat intelligence firm Analyst1 recently analyzed the workings of several major cybercrime forums and discovered at least two of them to have an informal kind of court system in place where criminals can file grievances and settle disputes with peers. Analyst1's research showed that dozens of cases from around the Dark Web escalate to these courts daily and wait for forum administration members to settle the disputes.

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

Security & Risk Strategy
