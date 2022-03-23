informa
IT Life
1 min read
article

The NetOps Struggle is Real

NetOps practices are lauded for their ability to create a stable, transparent, and flexible network infrastructure. However, this agile and collaborative strategy is not without its pitfalls.
Andrew Froehlich
President & Lead Network Architect, West Gate Networks
March 23, 2022
abstract figure looking through an oversized magnifying glass
Credit: Pixabay

Network Operations (NetOps) is a popular strategy that takes cues from DevOps principles and applies it to network management tasks. The goal is to create a network that is more flexible and agile from a network moves/adds/changes perspective while continuing to maintain high levels of reliability. Within this movement are several new and shiny network management tools designed to aid NetOps staff with virtualization, automation, and monitoring tasks. But despite IT management buy-in and a host of useful tools, plenty of organizations have tried and failed to implement NetOps in a meaningful way. Here are four common reasons why.

