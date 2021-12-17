informa
IT Life
Feature

The US Trucking Industry Takes the 3G Network Sunsetting Challenge

What is at stake as carriers turn off older networks, and what can truck enterprises do to avoid a disruptive upgrade as deadlines quickly approach?
Network Computing
Contributor
December 17, 2021

Often called the beating heart of America’s economy, the US trucking industry hauls 80% of domestic freight and is beset with tech challenges to its operation and evolution.

The latest challenge is upgrading to newer telematics equipment and data services as wireless carriers retire the 3G networks that they rely on to monitor, manage, and optimize the operation of trucks and fleets.

Much of the trucking industry has moved away from 3G networks toward 4G and 5G technology for the far higher data speeds and expanding coverage along freight routes. However, there are enterprises who have not, as they are busy fighting drops in shipping revenues brought on by COVID-19, as well as disrupted supply chains, soaring fuel prices, and a severe driver shortage that predates 2017.

Truckers also face decisions on investing in expensive new vehicles (that can last over 15 years) amidst a global chip shortage that is paralyzing the transportation industry here in the US (limiting the availability and boosting prices of next-generation, tech-loaded rigs).

The hearts of US truck and fleet owners have been beating much faster every year as business-impacting issues pile up.

