IT Life: Living as a Tech Professional
1 min read
article

Top 2022 IT Certifications to Advance Your Career

One tried and true way for IT professionals to differentiate themselves from the rest of the pack is to earn certifications in critical infrastructure technologies.
Salvatore Salamone
Managing Editor, Network Computing
June 14, 2022
rubber stamp Certified red ink
Credit: Pixabay

While opportunities abound in today's dynamic job market, the volume of competition for any given IT opening can be enormous. Job sites such as LinkedIn can be humbling. Who wants to be just in the top 20% of the 750 candidates that have already applied for a job? One tried and true way for IT professionals to differentiate themselves from the rest of the pack is to earn certifications in critical infrastructure technologies.

That point was hammered home in a recent “Upskilling IT 2022” report by the DevOps Institute. “IT professionals ultimately control and manage their own upskilling journeys - and recruiting trends show that building critical skill sets is a worthy personal investment,” said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute.

However, as anyone who has been in the industry for a while knows, demand for different certifications changes over time. While you may have been a Certified Novell Engineer or Certified Novell Administrator in the early 1990s, there probably is not much demand for that now. With that in mind, here is a short list of the hot certifications for 2022, complied by the editors at Network Computing.

Read the Full Story on Network Computing

Editor's Choice
How to Retain Talent in Uncertain Circumstances
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
The Importance of Curiosity as an IT Skill
Andrew Froehlich, President & Lead Network Architect, West Gate Networks
From Reactive to Proactive: How CIOs can Drive Enterprise Redesign
Amy Kates, Managing Director, Accenture
Greg Kesler, Managing Director, Accenture
Cloud Spending: How to Get a Grip on Cost Overruns
Mary E. Shacklett, President of Transworld Data
Quick Study: Artificial Intelligence Ethics and Bias
James M. Connolly, Contributing Editor and Writer
InformationWeek Salary Survey: What IT Pros Earn
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Introducing InformationWeek’s ‘DOS Won’t Hunt’ Podcast
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
