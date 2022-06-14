While opportunities abound in today's dynamic job market, the volume of competition for any given IT opening can be enormous. Job sites such as LinkedIn can be humbling. Who wants to be just in the top 20% of the 750 candidates that have already applied for a job? One tried and true way for IT professionals to differentiate themselves from the rest of the pack is to earn certifications in critical infrastructure technologies.

That point was hammered home in a recent “Upskilling IT 2022” report by the DevOps Institute. “IT professionals ultimately control and manage their own upskilling journeys - and recruiting trends show that building critical skill sets is a worthy personal investment,” said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute.

However, as anyone who has been in the industry for a while knows, demand for different certifications changes over time. While you may have been a Certified Novell Engineer or Certified Novell Administrator in the early 1990s, there probably is not much demand for that now. With that in mind, here is a short list of the hot certifications for 2022, complied by the editors at Network Computing.

Read the Full Story on Network Computing