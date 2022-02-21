informa
IT Life
2 min read
article

What to Consider when Selecting a SASE Provider

Viable SASE options must support the new waves of technology, such as BYOD, IoT, UCaaS, and more, which all come with their own security and connectivity challenges.
Network Computing
Contributor
February 21, 2022

There has been a dramatic shift in the way organizations operate over the past two years. Now the work-from-anywhere environment is the norm, largely due to COVID-19 and the explosion of remote working, which means people now connect to networks from multiple locations, often at various times.

As a result, organizations are increasingly turning to solutions such as Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) to provide flexibility, agility, and quality of network service, while also guaranteeing maximum security. SASE is a rapidly emerging approach, essentially creating a secure bridge between user access and the service edge (the cloud, data center, corporate network, internet). SASE establishes secure access based on the identity of an individual, device, application, or service. Simply put, the goal of SASE is to provide secure work-from anywhere user access to all applications and data, no matter where the user is located. It combines SD-WAN and networking capabilities with security functionalities via the cloud so that organizations can manage security at the edge more effectively.

However, with so many companies now claiming to offer SASE, Gartner published a report earlier this year comparing 56 solutions, and more have no doubt emerged since then. It can be confusing for organizations to identify the right SASE fit for their business. Before selecting a SASE provider, organizations need to be clear about their objectives for their SASE implementation with respect to security capabilities, integration, and performance.

Infrastructure Security & Risk Strategy
