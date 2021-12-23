informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
SupportWorld Live: May 15-20, 2022 | MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV
Event
Data Center World is the leading global conference for data center facilities and IT infrastructure professionals.
Report
IT Enterprise Dashboard: This interactive data tool enables access to global research on IT budgets, business challenges
Event
Get in-depth insights & analysis from experts on all aspects of communications, collaboration, & networking technologies
Report
Find out what you need to know so that you can plan your next career steps and maximize your salary.
PreviousNext
IT Life
Feature

Why More Businesses Will be Creating Their Own Chips in 2022

Stung by delays and shortages, a growing number of businesses are bringing chip development in-house. But are the risks worth the effort?
John Edwards
Technology Journalist & Author
December 23, 2021
computer chips in a pile
Credit: D. Hurst via Alamy Stock

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Tesla, Ford, General Motors, and a growing number of other businesses are turning away from semiconductor firms and bringing chip development in-house. 

“This past year, many of the world’s largest technology corporations struggled to procure enough supply of semiconductor parts to keep up with the ever-growing demand for products,” observes Mark Bollinger, chief globalization officer at Smith, an independent global distributor of semiconductors and electronic components. Understandably, many do not want to find themselves in this situation again.

There are many reasons why a business outside of the semiconductor industry may decide to create its own chips, including supply chain resilience and control over intellectual property. “Companies are discovering that the right balance of hardware and software can be differentiating, which usually means they can’t use the same commercial solution being used by everyone else in their industry segment,” explains Shiv Tasker, global head, semiconductors, and electronics, for engineering consulting firm Capgemini Engineering. “Organizations want to emulate their market leaders who, by designing their own chips, and more of the chip software, are able to control more of their products and brand’s differentiation, user experience, and supply chain -- often giving them a huge margin advantage over their competition.”

A Change of Heart

After decades of viewing chips as something to be acquired from an external semiconductor manufacturer, most businesses in a wide cross-section of fields have never even considered the possibility of designing their own chips, either as a need or an opportunity. “Many companies have not thought about innovation at the chip level as a critical success factor or even a value generator for their own business,” Tasker says. Today, after viewing multiple success stories of in-house chip innovation spanning a wide array of industries, companies are discovering the business value inherent in designing their own chips. “When used to differentiate products or services, create super consumer experiences, or improve productivity, these chip-level innovations can offer a sustained competitive advantage that can far outweigh the upfront investment and commitment required,” he notes.

Until the past year or so, only large corporations in a few specific industries, such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, and gaming, were able to justify investing in chip development. “Chip design costs tens of millions [of dollars], takes anywhere from 18 to 30 months [to complete], and requires specialized expertise and tools,” Tasker says. “There's a lot at risk, and companies have to get it right, not just in terms of functionality but also in anticipating volumes and locking in production, especially in a time of unpredictable manufacturing capacity.”

Multiple Benefits

By producing their own chips, manufacturers can gain increased autonomy and self-reliance over semiconductor suppliers. “Businesses also have the potential to frame the innovation and design of chips to their specific technology products,” Bollinger says.

Supply chain concerns aside, for many manufacturers the primary appeal of producing in-house chip designs is gaining the ability to create custom-made chips that fit their specific requirements. “This gives them more control over the integration of software and hardware while differentiating them from their competition through performance and energy efficiency improvements that might not be possible with generic chips,” explains Syed Alam, global semiconductor lead at business advisory firm Accenture.

Cost is the major barrier preventing many manufacturers from in-sourcing chips. “Designing your own chips requires setting up a design team as well as investments in R&D, which only large companies with more financial flexibility can afford,” Alam says.

Time-to-production is another important, and often discouraging, factor. Building a team of chip development experts, and then designing, prototyping, and testing a chip technology is an expensive process that often takes years. “For companies new to chip design, the ROI, whether achieved through monetizing differentiation, penetrating new markets, charging higher prices, or manufacturing in higher volumes, is a gamble,” Tasker says. “Because of this, the decision [to develop chips in-house] is not generally undertaken as an experiment.”

When creating highly specialized chips, manufacturers must consider the expense and time needed to produce enough. Firms also must bear the risk of creating too many devices. “Without a wider market for their chips, unforeseen changes in demand for a company’s end-product could leave its specialized chips unused and obsolete,” Bollinger warns.

Takeaway

Businesses deciding to design chips internally generally do so only after carefully considering the benefits, measured risks, cost tradeoffs, and the intent to stay the course. Tasker's recommendation: “Chip design is not for the faint of heart or shallow of pockets.”

What to Read Next:

Data Innovation in 2021: Supply Chain, Ethical AI, Data Pros in High Demand

Quantum Compute Report Card: ‘We Need A Lot More Machines’

Cryptocurrency's Climate Impact: What's Really Being Done About It?

InfrastructureStrategic CIODigital BusinessExecutive Insights & InnovationIT StrategyEnterprise Agility
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
8 Real Ways CIOs Can Drive Sustainability, Fight Climate Change
Samuel Greengard, Contributing Reporter
Log4J Attacks Confirm Need for DevSecOps, Automation, SBOM
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
Seismic Shifts in Software Development Still Need Hardware
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Payment Trends to Watch in 2022
Philip Benton, Senior Analyst, Financial Services Technology, Omdia
Tech Modernization: How to Start Building a Foundation
Venkata Achanti, VP and Portfolio Leader, Capgemini Americas
Data Innovation in 2021: Supply Chain, Ethical AI, Data Pros in High Demand
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
8 Tips for Creating a Cybersecurity Culture
Pam Baker, Contributing Writer
Why Sustainability Is the Next Priority for Enterprise Software
Jason Kibbey, CEO, Higg
10 Cloud Strategies to Avoid Cost Overruns
Cynthia Harvey, Freelance Journalist, InformationWeek
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports