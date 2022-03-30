Wi-Fi 6 2022 Trends: Not Your Grandfather's Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi users are demanding more efficient, reliable, and secure connectivity in 2022. The reason: Internet of Things (IoT) environments, including homes with dozens or more connected devices and industrial settings, continue to drive demand for high capacity, low latency Wi-Fi. This is pushing the Wi-Fi community to adopt new features and add capabilities to their solutions.

The ability to add features and capabilities is partly due to the way the standard was both developed and used to create products. In particular, the underlying standard for Wi-Fi is the 802.11 standard within the IEEE. Not everything in the standard makes its way into Wi-Fi products. And the standard is not the only place where Wi-Fi technologies get defined.

