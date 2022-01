The Delta variant certainly put many return-to-the-office plans on hold. And Omicron’s emergence is not helping matters. As a result, most companies are heading into a second year of supporting work-from-home initiatives.

Given that this is becoming the status quo for the foreseeable future, it makes sense to assess where things stand by taking a look back at some of the issues, developments, and trends that dominated the field over the last year.

Read the Full Story on Network Computing