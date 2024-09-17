Online Learning: Training an Advanced Manufacturing Workforce

The past several years have brought changes in how manufacturers recruit, train, and develop their workforces. We have witnessed how the onset of the pandemic prompted a widespread shift toward online learning as schools closed their doors and adopted remote education models.

This transition to digital platforms not only facilitated continuity in learning but also provided opportunities for workers to acquire the skills necessary for success in the manufacturing industry.

Online learning resources and integration of emerging technologies have become essential in shaping the manufacturing workforce's trajectory. This evolution has made skill development increasingly accessible, adaptable, and aligned with the demands of the rapidly growing industry landscape.

For instance, roboticscareer.org is a comprehensive online portal dedicated to helping individuals find training resources for robotics careers. This platform features many online and in-person resources, from introductory courses to more specialized training, making it an example of how digital tools can support the development of critical skills required in the industry.

The availability of online learning is key because there are more manufacturing jobs available now than there are workers to fill them, and that number is only expected to grow. The National Association of Manufacturers estimates that by 2028, there will be 4.6 million jobs available. To fill these positions, flexible educational opportunities must be provided to new and existing workers.

Still, online learning is just one solution to educating more workers. Access to online resources helps develop the skills needed to be successful in today’s advanced manufacturing economy. Integrating online programs with on-the-ground activity creates workforces that are accustomed to both learning environments, culminating in products and resources.

For example, IGNITE is a three-year program that creates multi-skilled technicians. High school students learn through project-based experiences that combine interactive multimedia learning and virtual simulations. The students graduate with the skills and knowledge needed to begin their careers in manufacturing.

Supporting a Broad Workforce Educational Strategy

However, we need a broad recruitment and awareness-building strategy based on the career prospects within the manufacturing industry. Manufacturing needs to attract a more diverse pool of talent while preparing individuals to fill the roles that the future of manufacturing will present.

An effective way to develop this future workforce is to create specialty learning initiatives to help build career pathways to the higher-skilled positions open in advanced manufacturing. Some other options to train a new generation of manufacturing workers include the following:

Competency-based learning -- rather than time-based learning -- such as offerings from the REMADE Academy. This shift would allow for more individualized curricula targeting specific skills and engaging individual students more effectively.

Flexible learning options for underrepresented populations that may need help attending traditional classroom training programs regularly due to lack of transportation and time constraints. A young, single parent might have trouble with consistent childcare but may be able to study conveniently at home at certain times as well as in person. This kind of flexible educational offering will expand the pool of educated and qualified participants.

Utilizing virtual reality (VR) for online learning. VR provides the opportunity for an on-the-job worker to learn how to use the factory equipment without having to take that equipment off-line. In a VR environment potential and current manufacturing employees can undergo performance-based assessments that test their knowledge, skills and abilities. Immersive VR training can be used to test people on their competency for whatever manufacturing facility they plan to work in.

The expansion of the manufacturing workforce can begin early by engaging middle and high school students through the implementation of learning initiatives tailored to spark their interest in the sector combined with real-world exposure to manufacturing facilities. By introducing these students to all that a career in manufacturing has to offer and providing foundational knowledge, we can lay the groundwork for their future qualifications and readiness to fill essential roles.

Fostering public-private partnerships with educational institutions also holds immense potential in equipping a large pool of prospective employees with the necessary skills in advanced manufacturing technologies. Through efforts such as in-person workshops, specialized courses, internships, and apprenticeship programs, these partnerships can bridge the gap between academic learning and practical industry experience, developing a skilled workforce capable of thriving in the modern manufacturing landscape.

US’s Advanced Manufacturing Sector Depends on Innovative Education

Advanced manufacturing is critical for driving innovation in the US and is a cornerstone of the nation’s technological competitiveness. Its growth and evolution fuel continuous enhancements in product development and processes, promoting economic growth and progress.

Advanced manufacturing advocates must prioritize innovative approaches in educating the next generation of the manufacturing workforce -- online and inside the manufacturing facility. By investing in forward-thinking educational initiatives, we can ensure that future workers are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to sustain and further advance the contributions of advanced manufacturing to the economy.