What Can Computing Win or Lose at the Ballot Box?

Election 2024: Here are downballet races for IT professionals to watch as the results come in.

Network Computing, Contributor

November 5, 2024

american flag
TP via Alamy Stock

Today, across the United States, people are not only casting their vote for Harris or Trump. A wide array of Congressional, state, and local elections, as well as ballot initiatives are on the ballot. Voters' decisions could determine whether their city invests in newer network infrastructure, whether the country supports rural broadband, whether the school district gets funding for technology upgrades, whether the state welcomes the next AI chip foundry, and whether the FCC, FTC, and SEC have authority to regulate tech industries. What races matter to IT and network managers? Here's a small handful of races we're watching.

Network Computing

Network Computing

Contributor

Network Computing invites industry experts and members of the IT community to contribute advice and thought leadership.

