IT Strategy
1 MIN READ
Commentary

Understanding Private 5G Deployment Options

Despite the various deployment alternatives available on the private 5G market today, turnkey and managed service options seem to resonate most with enterprise customers.
Andrew Froehlich
President & Lead Network Architect, West Gate Networks
September 04, 2023
private-5g-JYPIX-alamy_stock.jpg
Credit: JYPIX via Alamy Stock
IT leaders curious about the opportunities and challenges of deploying private 5G (P5G) within their organization often struggle with the various deployment options available on the market today. As relevant use cases begin to climb, such as the use of private cellular technology to deliver guaranteed performance for automating manufacturing processes or increasing public cellular coverage using neutral host functionality, choosing a deployment model is crucial to success. Here are four different P5G deployment options, the key players, and some of the benefits and detriments of each.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

