6 AI-Related Security Trends to Watch in 2025

Most industry analysts expect organizations will accelerate efforts to harness generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and large language models (LLMs) in a variety of use cases over the next year.

Typical examples include customer support, fraud detection, content creation, data analytics, knowledge management, and, increasingly, software development. A recent survey of 1,700 IT professionals conducted by Centient on behalf of OutSystems had 81% of respondents describing their organizations as currently using GenAI to assist with coding and software development. Nearly three-quarters (74%) plan on building 10 or more apps over the next 12 months using AI-powered development approaches.

While such use cases promise to deliver significant efficiency and productivity gains for organizations, they also introduce new privacy, governance, and security risks. Here are six AI-related security issues that industry experts say IT and security leaders should pay attention to in the next 12 months.

