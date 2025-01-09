6 AI-Related Security Trends to Watch in 2025
AI tools will enable significant productivity and efficiency benefits for organizations in the coming year, but they also will exacerbate privacy, governance, and security risks.
January 9, 2025
Most industry analysts expect organizations will accelerate efforts to harness generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and large language models (LLMs) in a variety of use cases over the next year.
Typical examples include customer support, fraud detection, content creation, data analytics, knowledge management, and, increasingly, software development. A recent survey of 1,700 IT professionals conducted by Centient on behalf of OutSystems had 81% of respondents describing their organizations as currently using GenAI to assist with coding and software development. Nearly three-quarters (74%) plan on building 10 or more apps over the next 12 months using AI-powered development approaches.
While such use cases promise to deliver significant efficiency and productivity gains for organizations, they also introduce new privacy, governance, and security risks. Here are six AI-related security issues that industry experts say IT and security leaders should pay attention to in the next 12 months.
