Are Enterprises Investing Too Much or Too Little in AI Now?

Many companies continue to announce AI plans, either their intent to implement third-party resources or build something from within. What does that mean beyond headlines that declare a new AI platform or assistant is on the way?

New technologies can rise or stumble depending on the monetary investment put into its development. OpenAI introduced an enterprise API to go after more of the business market. Yet, there are reports the company might lose $5 billion this year and potentially run out of money in 12 months.

Is AI investment a substantial part of current enterprise IT budgets? How does the investment trend in AI compare with other tech? Is AI investment just a cost with no clear path to an ROI?

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, John-David Lovelock (bottom right in video), chief forecaster with Gartner; Steve Ross (top center), director of cybersecurity with S-RM; Erin McFarlane (bottom center), vice president of operations with Fairmarkit; Sree Mallikarjun (bottom left), chief scientist and head of AI innovation with Reorg; and Ryan Johnson (top left), chief product officer with CallRail, offer their insights on what is happening with AI investment, what enterprises are exploring, and what the expectations might be for the money put into the technology.