Breaking Down Barriers to AI Accessibility

Tools like AutoML and no-code platforms are reducing barriers to AI adoption. Businesses can now innovate without needing deep technical expertise.

Anup Purohit, Executive Council Member and Global CIO, Wipro Limited

January 24, 2025

Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept -- it’s here, promising to revolutionize industries by unlocking unparalleled efficiency and innovation. Yet, despite this immense potential, AI adoption remains elusive for many organizations. Businesses are grappling with challenges like skill shortages, unpredictable cloud pricing, and high computing demands. These barriers have left AI out of reach for many companies, especially those with limited resources.   

But the good news is that new technologies are changing this landscape, making AI more accessible and affordable than ever before. From edge computing to no-code platforms and AutoML, businesses are increasingly finding ways to democratize AI, allowing them to leverage its power without breaking the bank. Emerging technologies are paving the way for AI adoption, offering businesses new opportunities to leverage these advancements for greater efficiency and innovation.  

Overcoming the Barriers to AI Adoption   

The barriers to AI adoption are well-documented. For many organizations, the cost of high-performance computing hardware, such as GPUs, and the unpredictability of cloud pricing have made AI investment seem risky. Additionally, a growing skill gap is preventing companies from finding the talent to manage and implement these technologies effectively.  

What’s more, as AI systems become more complex, the need for highly specialized knowledge and tools to manage them grows. Organizations need solutions that simplify AI development and make it more cost-effective to deploy -- without the need for extensive technical expertise.  

Technologies Making AI More Accessible  

Several key technologies are stepping up to tackle these barriers, providing businesses with the tools to integrate AI effectively.  

1. Edge computing  

Edge computing brings AI capabilities closer to data sources, allowing businesses to process and analyze data in real time. This proximity reduces latency and improves decision-making speed -- crucial for industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and retail that rely on real-time insights. By decentralizing data processing, edge computing lowers the demand for centralized cloud resources and reduces overall costs.   

2. No-code/Low-code platforms  

No-code and low-code platforms are a game-changer for businesses that lack deep technical expertise. These platforms empower non-technical users to create and deploy AI models without writing complex code, making AI development more accessible and enabling a wider range of businesses to participate in AI-driven innovation, even with limited resources.  

3. AutoML  

Automated machine learning (AutoML) simplifies the process of building AI models. AutoML tools automatically handle model selection, training, and optimization, allowing users to create high-performing AI systems without requiring data science expertise. By streamlining these tasks, the technology significantly lowers the barrier for businesses looking to integrate AI into their operations, making deployment easier and faster.  

4. AI on CPUs  

AI’s computational demands, especially for tasks like training large language models, have traditionally required expensive GPU hardware. However, recent innovations are making it possible to run some AI models on more affordable CPUs. Techniques like quantization and frameworks like MLX are enabling smaller AI models to run efficiently on CPUs, broadening AI’s accessibility and reducing the need for costly hardware investments.   

Collaboration: The Key to AI Democratization   

Organizations cannot travel alone on the journey to making AI accessible. Collaboration between businesses will be essential to overcoming the barriers to AI adoption. By pooling resources, sharing expertise, and developing tailored solutions, companies can reduce costs and streamline the integration of AI into their operations.   

Moreover, collaboration is critical for ensuring AI is implemented ethically and safely. As AI’s role in society grows, organizations must work together to establish guidelines and best practices that foster trust and prevent misuse. Transparency in AI development and deployment will be key to its long-term success.   

Upskilling the Workforce to Build Trust in AI   

Another challenge that organizations face is the need to upskill their workforce. As AI systems become more prevalent, employees must have the skills to manage, work alongside, and trust these technologies. Upskilling workers will alleviate concerns about data privacy, security, and job displacement, allowing for smoother AI adoption.   

Investing in training programs will not only help employees adapt to AI systems but also ensure that organizations maximize the benefits of these technologies. A skilled workforce can collaborate effectively with AI, leading to improved productivity and innovation. The broader IT skills shortage is expected to impact nine out of 10 organizations by 2026, leading to $5.5 trillion in delays, quality issues, and revenue loss, according to IDC.   

Unlocking AI’s Potential Across Industries   

The future of AI is bright, but its potential can only be fully realized when it becomes accessible to all. By leveraging technologies like edge computing, no-code platforms, and AutoML, businesses can overcome the barriers to AI adoption and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.   

Business leaders who invest in these technologies and prioritize upskilling their workforce will be well-positioned to thrive in an AI-powered future. With collaboration and a commitment to ethical implementation, AI can become a transformative force across industries, reshaping how we work, communicate, and innovate.   

It’s time to embrace AI’s possibilities and take the next step toward a more accessible, inclusive future.   

About the Author

Anup Purohit

Anup Purohit

Executive Council Member and Global CIO, Wipro Limited

Anup Purohit, Executive Council Member and Global CIO at Wipro Limited, leads the company’s digital transformation with over 25 years in finance and tech, focusing on AI-driven security and business intelligence.  

 

