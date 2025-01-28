Artificial Intelligence has become a defining force of the 21st century, sparking debates about its role in shaping the future. While sometimes portrayed as a harbinger of dystopian automation, AI, when leveraged appropriately, can be a catalyst for profound, positive change.

AI’s ability to deliver a positive impact is not just a concept shared at tech shows or espoused by non-governmental organizations. The technology is already actively reshaping industries and addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

As the global water crisis threatens nearly two billion people with absolute scarcity by 2025, AI is proving to be a key player in smart water management. By deploying advanced data-driven solutions, AI is optimizing how we manage water resources, identifying innovative approaches to desalination, reducing environmental impacts by minimizing overflows, and ensuring that water utilities achieve maximum returns on infrastructure investments by optimizing maintenance and operations for improved longevity.

In the telecommunications industry, AI is boosting network efficiency and informing how operators can expand access to underserved populations. For instance, one developing country leveraged AI to bring mobile network coverage to 95% of its population while saving $200 million in CapEx compared to a non-AI network planning approach.

This latter example shows how AI can be a vital contributor to bridging the digital divide. The scenario above, achieved on a national scale, expanded broadband to rural areas much like the United States is looking to improve broadband penetration through the BEAD program. This altruistic yet practical example demonstrates the power of AI to fuel economic development and enhance access to vital services like education and healthcare. And it’s not just theoretical; the results are already being felt.

This is the impact of AI at its best -- transforming technological innovation into tangible societal progress.

Amid the rapid pace of AI innovation, many companies, governments, and researchers have focused on technical possibilities rather than the positive realities of deploying AI at scale.

AI holds immense potential to drive social equity and inclusion. Consider the water management scenario above. In regions facing severe water scarcity, AI has optimized resource management and reduced pollution, potentially saving millions of lives and improving the quality of life for vulnerable communities.

In the broadband example, AI has helped bring education, telehealth, and employment services to underserved populations, acting as a great equalizer for many communities.

Yet AI’s ability to benefit society is dependent upon the humans using it. AI, on its own, is neither unethical nor capitalistic. The key to tapping AI’s power to generate positive impact lies in practitioners focusing on society’s biggest challenges, identifying how AI can play a role in solving them, and implementing a robust governance framework to carefully monitor the project and ensure it stays on an ethical and “greater good” track.

Having worked in AI and data science for a decade, we often encounter projects that we choose not to pursue. The power inherent in AI solutions compels us to look beyond the question of “Can we do this?” to a discussion about whether we should. AI can be deployed in many areas, and with great effect, so we prioritize projects that have a clear opportunity to benefit society.

The path forward demands a concerted effort from companies, particularly those with the resources and influence, to lead by example. It also requires AI partners who share the vision of using AI for initiatives that deliver real, positive impact.

In the end, the true measure of AI for social good won’t be in what AI can do, but in how it helps build a future where technology enhances and equalizes the human experience. The choices we make today -- whether in deploying AI for water conservation or expanding digital access -- will define AI’s trajectory in shaping and achieving that future.

