Have We Gone Too Far With AI in Software Development?

Has the promise of improved efficiency through AI been realized in software development? Is there still a place for citizen developers with AI in the development cycle?

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

December 2, 2024

After some early stumbles and growing pains, the use of artificial intelligence and generative AI in coding and software development seems here to stay. The intent is to use AI to free up developers from certain points of tedium in the development cycle, but has this tool lived up to expectations? Have those expectations changed, especially if the C-suite wants more AI in play to speed up software delivery?

Even before GenAI, for better or worse, worked its way into software development, no-code platforms let non-professional software developers join the cycle. Does the rise of GenAI in software development mean an end to “citizen developers?”  

This episode of DOS Won’t Hunt saw Matt Bishop (lower center in the video), principal architect at Bitwarden; Artem Kroupenev (lower right), vice president of strategy at Augury; Matias Madou (upper left), Secure Code Warrior’s CTO and co-founder; and Joel Carusone (lower left), senior vice president of data and AI at NinjaOne, come together. They discussed the use of AI in software development, its benefits and risks, and how developers want AI to be implemented in the cycle.

Listen to the full episode here.

About the Author

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

IT Leadership
SolarWinds CEO on Building Trust After Breach, Unifying IT and C-Suite, and GenAI Future
SolarWinds CEO on Building Trust After Breach, Unifying IT and C-Suite, and GenAI Future

Nov 26, 2024

Tech war between China and the USA. Flag of USA and China on a microprocessor
Machine Learning & AI
The New Cold War: US Urged to Form ‘Manhattan Project’ for AGI
The New Cold War: US Urged to Form ‘Manhattan Project’ for AGI

Nov 21, 2024

cloud computing background
IT Infrastructure
6 Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025
6 Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025

Nov 18, 2024

Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Now hiring
IT Leadership
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025

Nov 20, 2024

Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report

Jun 4, 2024

White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports