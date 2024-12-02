Have We Gone Too Far With AI in Software Development?

After some early stumbles and growing pains, the use of artificial intelligence and generative AI in coding and software development seems here to stay. The intent is to use AI to free up developers from certain points of tedium in the development cycle, but has this tool lived up to expectations? Have those expectations changed, especially if the C-suite wants more AI in play to speed up software delivery?

Even before GenAI, for better or worse, worked its way into software development, no-code platforms let non-professional software developers join the cycle. Does the rise of GenAI in software development mean an end to “citizen developers?”

This episode of DOS Won’t Hunt saw Matt Bishop (lower center in the video), principal architect at Bitwarden; Artem Kroupenev (lower right), vice president of strategy at Augury; Matias Madou (upper left), Secure Code Warrior’s CTO and co-founder; and Joel Carusone (lower left), senior vice president of data and AI at NinjaOne, come together. They discussed the use of AI in software development, its benefits and risks, and how developers want AI to be implemented in the cycle.

Listen to the full episode here.