Are you feeling lucky? If so, AI is ready to help -- maybe. Even with AI assistance, digital odds might not always be in your favor.

John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author

January 28, 2025

Thanks to the legalization of gambling-related activities in many parts of the world, the betting industry is booming. The field's current market size is over a billion US dollars, according to Statista, including both on-site and online betting operations. 

As the market flourishes, a growing number of betters are hoping that AI will help them beat the odds. 

Playing the Odds 

AI's role in gambling is still relatively new, with operators only just beginning to explore its potential impact on backend systems and player platforms, says Yoel Zuckerberg, chief product officer at Soft2Bet, an online casino and sports book software provider. In an online interview, he notes that most industry players currently encounter AI only in limited forms within games, yet he believes that the technology's role is likely to expand. "In the near future, AI is expected to play an increasingly central role in gaming platforms, enhancing personalization and engagement." 

AI's strongest attribute lies in its ability to enhance personalization and interactivity, Zuckerberg says. "By tracking player behaviors, preferences, and patterns, AI can deliver tailored, bespoke gameplay," he explains. "Integrating gamification elements, such as rewards and challenges, AI can also foster stronger customer loyalty and engagement." 

Bettors can turn to AI to uncover patterns that provide valuable insights for making informed decisions, says Marin Cristian-Ovidiu, CEO of Online Games.IO in an online interview. However, when it comes to games of pure chance such as slots or roulette, AI has little to offer, since those outcomes are completely random. 

Many gambling operators are understandably wary of AI, worried that the technology could soon shift the balance of player engagement and strategy, Cristian-Ovidiu says. For gamblers eager to explore AI's gambling potential, he recommends starting, and becoming familiar with, data analytics platforms. 

AI is rapidly transforming the gambling industry, offering both opportunities and challenges, says Christian Nzouatoum, founder of Nzouat, a firm specializing in small business AI and software architecture. "In areas like sports betting, poker, and blackjack, AI can be a powerful tool for gamblers, allowing them to analyze massive datasets and make informed decisions based on predictive models," he observes via email. "For example, in sports betting, AI can process player statistics, team dynamics, and even external factors like weather conditions, to offer insights that go beyond what a human could easily calculate." In poker, Nzouatoum notes, "AI tools can assess an opponent's behavior and adjust strategies accordingly." 

On the flip side, AI has only limited applicability in games of pure chance, such as slot machines and roulette, where outcomes are entirely unpredictable, Zuckerberg says. "However, it can still add value by personalizing the player experience, customizing rewards, and creating engagement-enhancing features within virtual slots and similar games." 

Other Concerns 

Gambling organizations, including casinos and sportsbooks, are keeping a close eye on AI developments. "They understand the advantages but are also concerned about maintaining fair play and game integrity," says video game blogger Dane Nk, in an online interview. For individuals looking to dive into AI-assisted gambling, Nk suggests starting with data analysis tools geared toward betters, of which there are many. "They can offer valuable insights but remember that the human touch -- skills and game knowledge -- should never be overlooked." 

Since AI's regulatory framework remains largely undefined, with many jurisdictions lacking specific guidelines for its use, businesses -- including gambling operators -- are currently operating in a gray area. "To mitigate the risks, companies should stay informed on regulatory developments and strengthen internal policies to ensure compliance," Zuckerberg advises. 

Gambling Addiction Detection  

Recent studies reveal a complex outlook in which AI is both a potential savior and a cunning manipulator in the world of gambling and addiction, says Christian Perry, CEO of Undetectable AI, a firm offering AI detection and conversion technology. 

The key is balance and responsible use, Perry states in an email interview. He believes that casinos can, and should, identify problematic gamblers using AI, and take every possible measure to prevent exploiting them in any way. "In person and online casinos should acknowledge the benefits and risks of using AI," he says. 

Betting on the Future 

AI is transforming not only the player experience but also gambling enterprises' operational efficiency and strategic approach. "As we move forward, we anticipate that AI will play an integral role in shaping a more responsible, player-centric gaming environment," Zuckerberg says. "It's essential for [gambling] organizations to prioritize ethical AI practices, stay updated on regulations, and maintain a strong focus on transparency." 

