How Do Companies Know if They Overspend on AI and Then Recover?

Pouring money into a strategy can be more of a problem than a solution, especially when companies explore new technology.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

January 13, 2025

The race among enterprises to exploit AI’s competitive advantages can lead to expenditures that might spiral out of control. Hiring third-party AI developers, training up internal IT teams, sourcing data, and other costs can add up fast.

In this early stage of the AI era, it can be easy to think a blank check to develop the technology will deliver success. At what point should the ROI be measured for AI? What happens if a company overspends on AI? Can the project be recovered or should the company cut its losses and move on?

This episode of DOS Won’t Hunt featured Manish Goyal, vice president and senior partner for AI and analytics for IBM Consulting; Richard Buractaon, head of AI for Andesite; Carter Busse, CIO for Workato; and Ashok Reddy, CEO and KX. They discussed such matters as whether a barometer exists that companies can compare their AI expenses against and what might be a “reasonable” percentage of budget that can be spent on AI.

Listen to the full episode here.

About the Author

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
