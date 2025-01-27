Debate continues over how artificial intelligence might upend current jobs and future careers, as nuances emerge in such discussions.

The assumption that AI equals immediate job cuts to deliver efficiency might not be that simple, especially as more divisions within organizations and their leadership start to understand how they can leverage this technology. Certain jobs might be eliminated, yet other jobs could evolve with AI.

This episode of DOS Won’t Hunt features Luke Behnke, vice president of product for Grammarly; Cliff Jurkiewicz, vice president of global strategy for Phenom; Ryan Bergstrom, chief product and technology officer for Paycor; Daniel Avancini, co-founder and chief data officer for Indicium; and Arun Varadarajan, co-founder and chief commercial officer for Ascendion.

They discussed how AI already changes staffing, what skillsets organizations want in an AI-powered world, fears about job loss, what this may mean for executives in the C-suite who need to get up to speed on AI, and when organizations can comfortably rely on AI to enhance their workforce.

Listen to the full podcast here.