How Must Staffing Change in Relation to AI?How Must Staffing Change in Relation to AI?

From the C-suite to new hires, the impact of AI on relevant job skills and career longevity may deliver aftershocks for years to come.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

January 27, 2025

Debate continues over how artificial intelligence might upend current jobs and future careers, as nuances emerge in such discussions.

The assumption that AI equals immediate job cuts to deliver efficiency might not be that simple, especially as more divisions within organizations and their leadership start to understand how they can leverage this technology. Certain jobs might be eliminated, yet other jobs could evolve with AI.

This episode of DOS Won’t Hunt features Luke Behnke, vice president of product for Grammarly; Cliff Jurkiewicz, vice president of global strategy for Phenom; Ryan Bergstrom, chief product and technology officer for Paycor; Daniel Avancini, co-founder and chief data officer for Indicium; and Arun Varadarajan, co-founder and chief commercial officer for Ascendion.

They discussed how AI already changes staffing, what skillsets organizations want in an AI-powered world, fears about job loss, what this may mean for executives in the C-suite who need to get up to speed on AI, and when organizations can comfortably rely on AI to enhance their workforce.

Listen to the full podcast here.

About the Author

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

A group of smiling college graduates celebrating their graduation.
IT Leadership
Why Liberal Arts Grads Could Be the Best Programmers of the AI Era
Why Liberal Arts Grads Could Be the Best Programmers of the AI Era

Jan 17, 2025

Flame front of the Eaton Fire on the first night during the January 2025 California wildfires in Altadena and Los Angeles
IT Sectors
How Tech Supports the Emergency Response to the LA County Wildfires
How Tech Supports the Emergency Response to the LA County Wildfires

Jan 16, 2025

Graphic Pop Art style Illustration of Keanu Reeves as NEO from the film, The Matrix
IT Infrastructure
Y2K and Infrastructure Resilience 25 Years Later
Y2K and Infrastructure Resilience 25 Years Later

Jan 7, 2025

Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Now hiring
IT Leadership
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025

Nov 20, 2024

Cobol programming language software development concept on vitual screen.
IT Leadership
Untangling Enterprise Reliance on Legacy Systems
Untangling Enterprise Reliance on Legacy Systems

Jan 21, 2025

Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports