How Will AI Shape the Future of Cloud and Vice Versa?

The interwoven relationship between the cloud and artificial intelligence continues to grow complex as demand for these resources increases. AI can be put to work to increase efficiency to run the cloud while the cloud can be the platform where AI is developed and does its heavy lifting.

It is no secret that many organizations want to leverage AI, sometimes in ways that might not be clear yet. That chase to put AI to work, in the wake of the cloud transformation age, could lead to unexpected developments for both spheres of technology.

Will the pace of AI’s rise change the nature of the cloud? What types of cloud systems and resources stand to benefit from, or need to adapt to, AI?

In this episode, Sundaram Lakshmanan (left in video), CTO with Lookout, and Amrit Jassal (top right), co-founder and CTO of Egnyte, share their insights on how this space has shaped in the AI era and the potential road ahead.

Listen to the full podcast here.