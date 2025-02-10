How Will International Politics Complicate US Access to AI?How Will International Politics Complicate US Access to AI?

Are trade wars, the hunger for chipmaking materials from overseas, and the emergence of DeepSeek shaking up AI availability?

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

February 10, 2025

Sometimes "The Cost of AI" rests in the hands of political players.

International politics can throw disruptive curves into companies’ plans and ambitions to leverage AI to remain competitive. The extent of such disruptions -- or the negotiations to avoid them -- could vary in influence based on how organizations respond.

Attempts by the United States to limit China’s access to chips produced in Asia that support AI made the arrival of DeepSeek, a seemingly lower-cost alternative to OpenAI, feel like a gamechanger. It rattled some market assumptions about pricier hardware and pointed to the potential to use alternative sources of technology to drive AI plans forward.

Could global needs for AI create “strange bedfellows” comparable to agreements seen in the pursuit of fossil fuels? Does a path forward exist for companies stymied by politics that risk narrowing access to international resources for AI technology?

Ian Cohen, CEO of Lokker; Ted Krantz, CEO of Interos; Sahil Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of Enkrypt AI; and David Brauchler, technical director and head of AI and ML security for NCC Group, discussed those and other questions in this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt.

Has DeepSeek changed the game in terms of materials and AI needs? Or does DeepSeek still need to be proven out before the rules of the game are rewritten?

Is there any sense of communication between public and private sectors to try to mitigate potential issues with international access to materials and technology for AI?

Does everyone need the “top tier” chips and materials to support their AI efforts? Are there AI needs/functions that are NOT beholden to access to the harder to obtain chips, hardware?

Listen to the full podcast here.

About the Author

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight.


