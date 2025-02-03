In some instances, it can be rather easy to spot traces of artificial intelligence at work -- especially if there are common “tells” that surface in its use.

Generative AI, at least for now, can be prone to produce illustrations that feature similar visual styles that repeat with each creation. What happens when companies rely on the results of AI’s work, and their rivals work with the same algorithms? Does the innovation and edge AI promises disappear? Or are there ways companies can differentiate how they use AI to stand out in the market?

As InformationWeek kicks off “The Cost of AI series,” this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt brought together Andy Boyd, chief product officer with Appfire; Amol Ajgaonkar, CTO of product innovation with Insight; Mike Finley, CTO and co-founder for AnswerRocket; Kashif Zafar, CEO of Xnurta; and James Newman, head of product and portfolio marketing for Augury.

The podcast panel discussed what happens if companies start to look like they are just copying each other when they use AI, what the ROI is for AI, and how organizations can differentiate what they get out of AI?

Listen to the full podcast here.