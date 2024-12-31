Let AI Help You Plan Your Next IT Budget

Budget planning tools help IT leaders build an accurate estimate of future income and expenses in a detailed enough way to make sound operational decisions. That sounds simple enough, yet in actual practice creating a realistic budget is a time-consuming task that many IT leaders dread.

AI has the ability to analyze historical finance data, usage patterns, project expenditures, and related inputs to better forecast the future, says Tyler Higgins, managing director of management and technology consulting firm AArete, via email.

When teamed with automated data collection, AI has the potential to enhance many budget modeling processes, says Anurag Sahay, managing director and global lead of AI and data sciences at digital engineering firm Nagarro. In an online interview, he notes that AI can also improve extrapolation and forecasting to assess resource needs, extract key insights from unstructured feedback, and optimize decision-making models for the best planning outcome and “what-if” scenarios.

Multiple Benefits

AI-supported budget planning offers both direct and indirect benefits. "The direct benefits are streamlining and shortening the budgeting process," Higgins says. "The ideal outcome is a predictive budgeting process that contains powerful scenario planning tools and improved accuracy."

Related:Robust IT Infrastructure Is the Bedrock of AI Success

The most exciting part about using AI in IT budget planning is how it can shift the entire mindset from cost-cutting to value-building, says Jeff Mains, founder of Champion Leadership Group, a business training and coaching provider. Traditionally, budgets were seen as ways to manage resources and avoid overspending, but with AI we’re talking about a tool that identifies opportunities for innovation, he explains via email. "It doesn’t just keep you within budget -- it shows you where strategic investments in IT can drive growth." Mains says he uses AI to not only forecast expenses, but to create dynamic budget models that adjust in real-time based on shifting business needs and external factors. "It’s about creating a budget that grows with you, rather than just containing costs."

AI-driven predictive analytics and benchmarking tools are already available for parts of the overall IT budget process, says Steven Hall, chief AI officer at technology research and advisory firm ISG. In an email interview, he notes that several technology business management tools, such as Apptio, provide deep insights and scenario planning to analyze current spending patterns and run savings and growth scenarios. "These platforms are integrating GenAI capabilities to provide even deeper insights and look for savings by integrating usage, external benchmark, and demand data to plan better IT spending."

Related:How AI Is Changing Political Campaigns

First Steps

Higgins says the best way to begin using AI budget planning is to pick a specific use case and explore its potential. "We're still in the infancy of AI, yet use cases keep growing," he notes. "Instead of biting off everything at once, pick a few use cases and ensure that your baseline operational, financial, and usage data is sufficient, clean, and well structured." Higgins suggests establishing an objective for each use case, then deploying a pilot AI project to determine if it's delivering the anticipated output.

When embedded into IT financial platforms, AI budgeting will provide deeper insight into opportunities as well as create the ability to model various scenarios for growth, Hall says. "These evolving capabilities will also provide leaders with actionable insights and identify specific actions to address budget challenges."

The best approach is to take the long view, Mains says. "AI can deliver immediate insights, but its real power comes when it’s integrated into long-term strategic planning." He suggests selecting a single area of volatile IT spending, such as cloud services or software licenses, and allowing AI to analyze usage patterns in order to offer smarter budget recommendations. "From there, you can gradually scale AI’s role, aligning its outputs with broader business goals."

Related:How to Find and Train Internal AI Talent

Risks and Benefits

AI's biggest benefit is predictive accuracy. It's not just about saving time -- it's about knowing where your IT investments will have the highest impact six months from now, or even a year down the road, Mains says. The biggest risk is treating AI as a silver bullet. "The human element is still critical," he warns. "Without context and strategic insight, even the most advanced AI models can miss the mark."

Hall notes that AI models are only as good as the data they're fed, and poor-quality or incomplete data can easily result in inaccurate budget forecasts. "Implementing AI tools also requires an upfront investment in technology and talent, which can be a barrier for smaller organizations."

Looking Forward

The hardest part of most AI-driven projects, including budgeting, is getting started, Higgins observes. "These tools are never going to be perfect at first, but they will get better, and the results will be tangible for every organization."