The Cost of AI: How Can We Adopt and Deliver AI Efficiently?The Cost of AI: How Can We Adopt and Deliver AI Efficiently?

What mindset do enterprises need to adopt in order to make AI happen without breaking the bank and see tangible results?

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

February 18, 2025

Which should come first, the plan to adopt AI or an assessment of the available resources an enterprise has to support AI? Is it better to develop AI in-house or turn to third parties? What third-party resources should enterprises look to in order to deliver on their AI plans?

In the final week of "The Cost of AI" series, the focus shifts to practical ideas to advance plans for AI.

Organizations might feel compelled to acquire top-tier AI resources or search for only the most elite AI professionals to enact their strategies for AI, but that might not make efficient use of an enterprises actual resources. It might not even be realistic.

How should companies structure their AI strategies in order to deliver positive ROI? How should short- and long-term plans be mapped out?

What can companies do to stay on budget when pursuing AI? How can they determine a rational budget for the scope of their plans? What happens if they realize they cannot achieve their goals within that budget?

In this episode of DOS Won't Hunt, Fred Sala, chief scientist at Snorkel AI; Becky Carroll, partner, IBM Consulting Global - AWS strategic partnership lead for data and AI; Charles Xie, CEO and founder of Zilliz; Srujan Akula, CEO of The Modern Data Company; and Deepak Singh, vice president of developer experience at AWS, discussed these and other questions to bring some clarity and efficiency to AI strategies.

