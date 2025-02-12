The Cost of AI: Navigating Demand vs Supply for AI StrategyThe Cost of AI: Navigating Demand vs Supply for AI Strategy

It is time to get real about scarcity of trained AI pros, priciness of technology and data, and the potential for plans to stall before grand AI strategies can launch.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

February 12, 2025

InformationWeek

In the midst of the second week of InformationWeek's series on the Cost of AI, attention turns to better understanding some of the current limits on AI resources and how that can affect enterprises’ plans for the technology.

So far the series has covered many facets of needs associated with delivering AI, and the following video features interviews on issues of supply and demand when it comes to the technology, the people needed to drive it, and other resources required to support it.

Many organizations want to explore ways they can use AI, incredible ideas they believe could elevate their operations. The problem is -- they might not be able to because the resources they need are not always available. That can mean not having access to the most popular tech, a shortage of AI gurus, or there is just not enough energy to support their ambitions.

This does not necessarily mean they must give up on AI. Liz Fong-Jones, field CTO for Honeycomb; Brandon Lucia, CEO and co-founder of Efficient Computer; Simeon Bochev, CEO and co-founder of Compute Exchange; and Chaitanya Upadhyay, chief product officer for Aarki, discuss ways companies can adopt grounded strategies to navigate supply and demand for AI.

Cost of AI

Cost of AI

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
