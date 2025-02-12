In the midst of the second week of InformationWeek's series on the Cost of AI, attention turns to better understanding some of the current limits on AI resources and how that can affect enterprises’ plans for the technology.

So far the series has covered many facets of needs associated with delivering AI, and the following video features interviews on issues of supply and demand when it comes to the technology, the people needed to drive it, and other resources required to support it.

Many organizations want to explore ways they can use AI, incredible ideas they believe could elevate their operations. The problem is -- they might not be able to because the resources they need are not always available. That can mean not having access to the most popular tech, a shortage of AI gurus, or there is just not enough energy to support their ambitions.

This does not necessarily mean they must give up on AI. Liz Fong-Jones, field CTO for Honeycomb; Brandon Lucia, CEO and co-founder of Efficient Computer; Simeon Bochev, CEO and co-founder of Compute Exchange; and Chaitanya Upadhyay, chief product officer for Aarki, discuss ways companies can adopt grounded strategies to navigate supply and demand for AI.