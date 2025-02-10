Remember when plans to use geothermal energy from volcanoes to power bitcoin mining turned heads as examples of skyrocketing, tech-driven power consumption?

If it possessed feelings, AI would probably say that was cute as it gazes hungrily at the power grid.

InformationWeek’s “The Cost of AI” series previously explored how energy bills might rise with demand from artificial intelligence, but what happens if the grid cannot meet escalating needs?

Would regions be forced to ration power with rolling blackouts? Will companies have to “wait their turn” for access to AI and the power needed to drive it? Will more sources of power go online fast enough to absorb demand?

Answers to those questions might not be as simple as adding windmills, solar panels, and more nuclear reactors to the grid. Experts from KX, GlobalFoundries, and Infosys shared some of their perspectives on AI’s energy demands and the power grid’s struggle to accommodate this escalation.

“I think the most interesting benchmark to talk about is the Stargate [project] that was just announced,” says Thomas Barber, vice president, communications infrastructure and data center at GlobalFoundries. The multiyear Stargate effort, announced late January, is a $500 billion plan to build AI infrastructure for OpenAI with data centers in the United States. “You’re talking about building upwards of 50 to 100 gigawatts of new IT capacity every year for the next seven to eight years, and that’s really just one company.”

That is in addition to Microsoft and Google developing their own data center buildouts, he says. “The scale of that, if you think about it, is the Hoover Dam generates two gigawatts per year. You need 50 new Hoover Dams per year to do it.”

The Stargate site planned for Abilene, Texas would include power from green energy sources, Barber says. “It’s wind and solar power in West Texas that’s being used to supply power for that.”

Business Insider reported that developers also “filed permits to operate natural gas turbines at Stargate's site in Abilene.”

Barber says as power gets allocated to data centers, in a broad sense, some efforts to go green are being applied. “It depends on whether or not you consider nuclear green,” he says. “Nuclear is one option, which is not carbon-centric. There’s a lot of work going into colocated data centers in areas where solar is available, where wind is available.”

Barber says very few exponentials, such as Moore’s Law on microchips, last, but AI is now on the “upslope of the performance curve of these models.” Even as AI gets tested against more difficult problems, these are still the early training days in the technology’s development.

When AI moves from training and more into inference -- where AI draws conclusions -- Barber says demand could be significantly greater, maybe even 10 times so, than with training data. “Right now, the slope is driven by training,” he says. “As these models roll out, as people start adopting them, the demand for inference is going to pick up and the capacity is going to go into serving inference.”

A Nuclear Scale Matter

The world already sees very hungry AI models, says Neil Kanungo, vice president of product led growth for KX, and that demand is expected to rise. According to research released in May by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), data centers currently account for about 4 percent of electricity use in the United States, and project that number could rise as high as 9.1% by 2030.

While AI training drives high power consumption, Kanungo says the ubiquity of AI inference makes its draw on power is significant as well. One way to improve efficiency, he says, would be to remove the transmission side of power from the equation by placing data centers closer to power plants. “You get huge efficiency gains by cutting inefficiency out, where you’re having over 30% losses traditionally in power generation,” Kanungo says. He is also a proponent of the use of nuclear power, considering its energy load and land usage impact. “The ability to put these data centers near nuclear power plants and what you’re transmitting out is not power,” he says. “You’re transmitting data out. You’re not having losses on data transmission.”

Nuclear power development in the United States, he says, has seen some stalling due to negative perspectives on safety and potential environmental concerns. Rising energy demands might be a catalyst to revisit such conversations. “This might be the right time to switch those perceptions,” Kanungo says, “because you have tech giants that are willing to take the risks and handle the waste, and go through the red tape, and make this a profitable endeavor.”

He believes these are still the very early stages of AI adoption and as more agents are used with LLMs -- with agents completing tasks such as shopping for users, filling out tabular data, or deep research -- more computation is needed. “We’re just at the tip of the iceberg of agents,” Kanungo says. “The use cases for these transformer-based LLMs are so great, I think the demand for them is going to continue to go up and therefore we should be investing power to ensure that you’re not jeopardizing residential power … you’re not having blackouts, you’re not stealing base load.”

Energy Hungry GPUs

There is an unprecedented load being put on the grid according, to Ashiss Kumar Dash, executive vice president and global head - services, utilities, resources, energy and sustainability for Infosys. He says the power conundrum as it relates to AI is three-pronged.

“The increase in demand for electricity, increase in demand for energy is unprecedented,” Dash says. “No other general-purpose technology has put this much demand in the past … they say a ChatGPT query consumes 10 times the energy that a Google search would.” (According to research published in 2024 by the International Energy Agency, the average electricity demand of a basic Google search without AI was 0.3 Watt hours, while the average demand of a ChatGPT request was 2.9 Wh. a typical Google search without AI is 0.3 Wh (watt-hours) of electricity, while the average electricity demand of a ChatGPT request is 2.9 Wh.)

Dash also cited a CNBC documentary that posited that to train an LLM today would effectively emit as much carbon dioxide as five gas-fueled cars in their entire lifetimes. “There is this dimension of unprecedented load,” he says. “There are energy-hungry GPUs, energy-hungry data centers, and the cloud infrastructure that it needs.”

The second part of the problem, Dash says, is data centers tend to be concentrated geographically. “If you look at the global data centers, we have [thousands of] data centers in the world, but you can pretty much name where the data centers are,” he says. “Seventy percent of the world’s internet traffic goes through Virginia." According to research released in May by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), data centers accounted for 25.6% of Virginia's total electricity consumption.

There is some debate over the actual amount of internet traffic funneled through Virginia, with some sources, such as TeleGeography, debunking the 70% scale while Amazon affirmed that figure just last year. Regardless, Virginia is noted by Visual Capitalist for the energy consumption seen tied directly to the concentration of data centers there, as cited by Inside Climate News.

That grid must obviously serve residents and local, commercial businesses, he says. “When you concentrate the demand like this, it’s very difficult for the local grid to manage,” Dash says. “Same thing in Europe -- Ireland. Seventeen or 18% of Ireland’s electricity demand is on data centers.” EPRI estimates that 20% of Ireland's electricity use is attributable to data centers.

The third aspect of the problem, he says, is load growth. Utility companies tend to base their grid resiliency models on 2% to 3% maximum growth on a yearly basis, Dash says. “That’s how the funding works. That’s how the rate cases are built. But now we’re talking, in some parts of the US, 20% growth year-on-year. Portland is going to see massive growth. California is seeing the demand.”

The grid and utility models are not designed to handle such fast growth, he says. “For them to invest in the infrastructure and to build up transmission lines and substations and transformers is going to be a big challenge.” That does not include recurring spikes in energy load in parts of the country, Dash says. “If you have the data centers running at 20% higher energy demand and summer peak hits, the grid is not going to survive -- it's going to go down.”

However, there is some hope such outages might be avoided. “AI companies, energy companies, and multiple partners are building an ecosystem to think about the problem,” he says. There was even a discussion at the International Energy Agency Conference in December, he says, on using AI to work on AI’s energy needs. “It was good to hear tech companies, regulators, energy companies, oil and gas and utilities equally.”

Dash says he sees encouragement in redesigning and rethinking the grid, for example with the advent of the power usage effectiveness (PUE) metric, which can help drive more efficiency to data centers. “I look at the reports and I find that quite a few organizations are able to optimize their power usage to a level where the power used for IT or tech is almost similar to the power used for the entire operations of the company,” he says.

Initiatives such as the creation of coolants that are more energy efficient, the creation of renewable microgrids close to data centers, and AI modeling to help utilities envision load growth are also encouraging, Dash says. “It’s AI solving the problem AI created.”