The Future of SAP: AI-Driven Process Change

An approaching AI-driven transformation of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems will reshape core ERP processes, potentially reducing manual effort by 70-80%.

John Appleby, Chief Executive Officer, Avantra

October 4, 2024

digital road
Mopic via Adobe Stock

The ERP landscape has remained relatively static since the major consolidation wave of the 1990s and early 2000s. During that period, companies invested heavily in centralizing disparate processes into unified ERP platforms. Since then, improvements have been largely incremental -- optimizing existing processes, moving to shared service centers, or making minor modernization efforts. 

However, we’re approaching a pivotal moment in ERP evolution, one that could rival the impact of the original transition to integrated ERP systems. This shift is centered around the automation of information worker tasks through AI. 

For SAP, this AI-driven transformation could be the key to rekindling significant growth. By leveraging AI to automate manual processes currently handled by human workers, SAP has the potential to offer its clients unprecedented efficiency gains. We’re not talking about marginal improvements, but business cases worth hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars. It’s the kind of transformation that captures the attention of CEOs and drives major investment decisions. 

Imagine an SAP system where accounts payable, accounts receivable, procurement, and other core processes are largely automated. AI-powered chatbots could handle vendor inquiries about payments, machine learning algorithms could match invoices against purchase orders and receipts, and natural language processing could streamline communication across the supply chain. This level of automation could reduce manual effort by 70-80%. 

Early AI Adoption for a Competitive Advantage 

The implications for businesses using next-generation SAP systems will be profound. Those who embrace this change early stand to gain a significant competitive advantage. They'll be able to operate more efficiently, respond more quickly to market changes, and redirect human resources to more value-added activities. Conversely, companies that lag in adopting these AI-enhanced SAP systems may find themselves at a severe disadvantage, struggling to compete with more agile, automated competitors. 

This isn’t a far-off future scenario. We’re already seeing this transition in action. Take Amazon, for instance. They’ve successfully automated much of their fulfilment process and customer service operations. Their AI systems often provide better service than human operated alternatives, setting a new standard for efficiency and customer satisfaction. It’s a clear indication of where the market is heading and it’s crucial for SAP and its customers to take note. 

However, this shift also presents challenges. The transition will require significant investment, not just in technology but in reskilling workers. It will also necessitate a reimagining of business processes to fully leverage the capabilities of AI enhanced ERP systems. 

Overcoming Challenges Through Innovation 

For SAP, the challenge lies in successfully developing and integrating these AI capabilities into their existing systems. They’ll have to balance the needs of their current customer base, many of whom may be hesitant to undertake another major ERP transformation, with the imperative to innovate and stay ahead of emerging competitors. 

The role of the CIO in this transition will be crucial. They must act as business partners and change facilitators. They’ll need to collaborate closely with line of business leaders, who will experience significant disruption to their operational models due to this transformation. Education, strategic planning, and change management will be key. 

It’s worth noting that this transformation extends beyond cost savings. By automating routine tasks and providing better data analysis, these new systems will have the potential to improve customer service, increase customer retention and drive higher Net Promoter Scores. The value proposition is not just about doing the same things more efficiently, but about enabling entirely new capabilities and insights.  

As SAP releases new generations of its technology, businesses must be prepared to quickly adopt these advancements. In a world where companies like Amazon and Uber have already used AI to reshape their operations, traditional businesses cannot afford to lag. The choice for business leaders is clear: Embrace this inevitable change and thrive or resist and risk obsolescence. 

About the Author

John Appleby

John Appleby

Chief Executive Officer, Avantra

John Appleby leads Avantra as the CEO. Before Avantra John served as the Global Head of DDM/HANA Center of Excellence at SAP and as the Global Head of SAP HANA solutions at Bluefin Solutions, subsequently acquired by Mindtree. John is a recognized thought leader in the SAP market and was part of SAP’s Mentors Group. John holds an MA in computer science from the University of Cambridge.

