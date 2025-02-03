It’s really getting a bit out of hand, isn’t it? Governments are vying for AI dominance with a desperation reminiscent of the nuclear arms race. The market is as moody as a teenager -- a rabid fan of AI one second, and totally over it the next. Major enterprises cut staff and elected officials bend land use rules all as part of exciting “strategic AI investments.”

American AI companies have invested hundreds of billions to build AI tools, while a Chinese AI startup claims to have whipped one up in a few million. While some media companies are meeting AI giants with multimillion-dollar lawsuits, others are meeting them with multimillion-dollar partnerships. The Screen Actors Guild is fighting to prevent studios from making AI-generated versions of movie stars while movie stars are starring in ads for AI companies during Monday Night Football. AI can solve the knottiest challenges of the climate crisis, some say, but running AI may worsen the climate crisis. There are oodles of new AI-enabled cybersecurity tools on the market, which you will need, to defend against new AI-enabled cyberattacks.

And despite this, despite all the bells and whistles, sturm und drang, many CIOs look at their own AI story and find it … a little boring.

A bit slow and tedious, maybe. The same basic story line: behind schedule, over budget. Even if they see a positive return on their investment, the project might be a letdown.

So, what is the real cost of AI? What’s the price tag CIOs have to pay in the short term and what’s the cost to their business -- and to society -- in the long-term?

That’s a long question. So in this special report that we’ll roll out across three weeks, InformationWeek will delve into direct and ancillary costs of investing in AI. What are the various costs of developing AI internally versus hiring third-party resources, the impact on community, the environment through the drain on power, and regulatory enforcement on the technology. What will it cost an enterprise in real and social currency to pursue AI? And can we afford what it will take to deliver on AI’s promise?

