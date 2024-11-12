Unicorn AI Firm Writer Raises $200M, Plans to Challenge OpenAI, Anthropic

The company -- taking direct aim at OpenAI, Anthropic, and other incumbents in the GenAI arms race -- plans to use the funding to fuel its agentic AI efforts.

Shane Snider, Senior Writer, InformationWeek

November 12, 2024

2 Min Read
Painting of unicorn herd.
Jim Zuckerman via Alamy Stock

The enterprise AI arms race shows no signs of slowing.

Writer, a San Francisco-based startup founded in 2020, on Tuesday announced a $200 million series C venture capital boost, giving the company unicorn status at a $1.9 billion valuation. Writer will use the new funding to accelerate development of its AI solutions and applications for use in healthcare, retail, and financial services.

Last month, Writer launched its enterprise large language model (LLM) trained on synthetic data, which is becoming an increasingly popular training method as company’s look to minimize privacy concerns.

“We’re not just creating LLMs that can execute tasks but developing advanced AI systems that deliver mission-critical enterprise work,” Writer CEO and Co-Founder May Habib said in a statement. “With this new funding, we’re laser-focused on delivering the next generation of autonomous AI solutions that are secure, reliable, and adaptable in highly complex, real-world enterprise scenarios.”

According to Statista, the global AI market size in 2024 stood at $184 billion. In 2023, AI startups saw valuations 20% higher than non-AI companies raising seed funding. At the Series B level, AI startup valuations were nearly 60% higher. As companies race to add generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, AI vendors are releasing enterprise-grade solutions at a quick pace. OpenAI, Anthropic, AWS, Salesforce, Oracle, and many other vendors are looking to cash in on booming AI demand.

Related:IT Pros Love, Fear, and Revere AI: The 2024 State of AI Report

Premji Invest, Radical Ventures and ICONIQ Growth led the funding round. Writer’s backers include Salesforce, Adobe, Citi, IBM, and Workday venture arms, along with Accenture, Vanguard and other major tech venture capital investors. The company boasts a client list that includes Ally Bank, Qualcomm, Salesforce, Uber, and more.

Writer’s $1.9 billion valuation is quadruple the company’s September 2023 valuation of $500 million.

Bloomberg Intelligence expects GenAI to reach a market size of $1.3 trillion by 2032 with a compound annual growth rate of 43%. As of March 2024, the AI sector had 214 unicorns (companies with at least a $1 billion valuation) globally, according to Edge Delta. OpenAI is currently the most valuable of those companies with an $80 billion valuation.

About the Author

Shane Snider

Shane Snider

Senior Writer, InformationWeek

Shane Snider is a veteran journalist with more than 20 years of industry experience. He started his career as a general assignment reporter and has covered government, business, education, technology and much more. He was a reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, Raleigh News and Observer and most recently a tech reporter for CRN. He was also a top wedding photographer for many years, traveling across the country and around the world. He lives in Raleigh with his wife and two children.

See more from Shane Snider
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

man on a boat in the outer space with colorful cloud,illustration
IT Infrastructure
9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive
9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive

Aug 26, 2024

Machine Learning & AI
The Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI Resumes
The Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI Resumes

Aug 19, 2024

Data breach concept with faceless hooded male person, low key red and blue lit image and digital glitch effect.
Cyber Resilience
Examining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data Brokers
Examining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data Brokers

Aug 22, 2024

Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report

Jun 4, 2024

Cartoon comic art illustration showing a 1960s technician scientist working on an Honeywell style tape-drive computer with a dot-matrix paper readout.
Data Management
11 Irritating Data Quality Issues
11 Irritating Data Quality Issues

Aug 20, 2024

Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports