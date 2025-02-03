Much like the seismic arrival of the internet, artificial intelligence quickly became the technology most every organization has sought to leverage, and we are still in the early days.

The path to realizing those AI expectations, however, comes with a variety of costs that are not all monetary -- and could have surprising impacts on the world.

This is the opening chapter of an InformationWeek special series of stories and video essays to explore some of the costs that can be incurred in our collective pursuit of AI.

As we try to answer the core question, what is the cost of AI, let’s start small. Let’s look at some of the costs organizations may face when they seek to develop AI-enabled apps in-house. This is often a way for enterprises to make their first inroads into leveraging AI for their operations.

This video features footage from The AI Summit New York, December 2024 and includes excerpts from the event with speeches and panel discussions that include New York Governor Kathy Hochul; Haley Massa, ML solutions engineer, Snorkel AI; and Romi Mahajan, CEO, Exofusion.

The video also includes one-on-one interviews with Rakesh Malhotra, principal for digital and emerging technologies, EY; Jehangir Amjad, head of AI platform, Ikigai Labs; Ritika Gunnar, general manager for data & AI, IBM, and Gianpaolo Barozzi, VP, 3P chief innovation and technology officer, Cisco.

