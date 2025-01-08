Who Should Lead the AI Conversation in the C-Suite?

Many executives have opinions on the technology and its use, but does that translate into understanding of the opportunities and capabilities of AI?

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

January 8, 2025

Before an enterprise can set any strategy in motion for AI, leadership at the top must decide what the plan of action will be. The question is, who should guide the conversation?

The CEO, the overall executive leader? A more tech-oriented executive such as the CTO or CIO? How much say should other, operations-driven divisions have?

The pressure is on to realize effective uses of AI, especially as rivals race to find a competitive edge with the technology. That, combined with potential differences of opinion within the C-suite, calls for clarity and cohesion in leadership.

This episode of DOS Won’t Hunt brought together Adam Caplan, president of digital business and AI for Altimetrik; Bradon Rogers, chief customer officer for Island; Max Chan, CIO for Avnet; Ben Waber, PhD, visiting scientist at MIT; and Cliff Jurkiewicz, vice president of global strategy for Phenom.

They discussed such questions as how does C-suite leadership tend to regard AI, key considerations when exploring how to leverage new technology, and if managers who are not part of the C-suite should be part of the conversation?

Listen to the full episode here.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight.


