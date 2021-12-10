informa
Mobile
Commentary

AWS Unveils Private 5G Service, Validating Enterprise Use Case

Technology giant Amazon Web Services enters the private 5G service space. Here’s what it means for the enterprise.
Andrew Froehlich
President & Lead Network Architect, West Gate Networks
December 10, 2021

The ability for enterprises to set up and manage their own private 5G network has been a red-hot topic of discussion this past year. And it’s only getting hotter.

Until recently, the private 5G market has included telecommunications system behemoths along with lesser-known innovators that are battling to get the attention of enterprise customers. The stiff competition that has existed in the market up to this point shows the potential that some believe private 5G has in the enterprise IT space. However, now that AWS has just thrown their hat into the ring, it’s time for everyone to sit up and take notice.

