informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
SupportWorld Live: May 15-20, 2022 | MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV
Event
Data Center World is the leading global conference for data center facilities and IT infrastructure professionals.
Report
IT Enterprise Dashboard: This interactive data tool enables access to global research on IT budgets, business challenges
Event
Get in-depth insights & analysis from experts on all aspects of communications, collaboration, & networking technologies
Report
Find out what you need to know so that you can plan your next career steps and maximize your salary.
PreviousNext
Mobile
Feature

Get Moving: 3G Sunsetting Deadline is Rapidly Approaching

What makes 3G sunsetting so potentially disruptive is that 3G has been used for nearly 20 years. For a generation of users and applications, it has been the service of choice.
Salvatore Salamone
Managing Editor, Network Computing
December 07, 2021

In 2022, telecom carriers will stop providing 3G services in order to use the bandwidth and resources to expand the deployment of their 4G LTE and 5G services. Dubbed 3G sunsetting, the service shutoff will impact a wide variety of devices used in a wide range of applications, including health and medical monitoring, home security, fleet management and tracking, vehicle SOS services, and handheld devices used for scanning and asset management at construction sites or in warehouses and factories. There are also a bevy of ruggedized industry-specific 3G tablets in daily use, and many devices that need 3G connectivity as a backup when a wired internet connection goes down.

The only thing these applications have in common is that the devices leverage 3G services to intermittently transmit a relatively small amount of data. Many of the applications represent some of the earliest implementations of IoT. The scope of the issue cannot be understated. Last year, 12% of all mobile connections in North America were still using 3G.

A Long History of Use

The sunsetting of a service is not unusual. As the FFC noted: “some mobile carriers shut down their 2G networks when they upgraded their networks to support 4G services.”

What makes 3G sunsetting so potentially disruptive is that 3G has been used for nearly 20 years, and for a generation of users and applications, it has been the service of choice.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

 

IT LifeDigital BusinessExecutive Insights & InnovationEnterprise Agility
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
7 Tech Trends that will Change the Fintech Industry in 2022
Daria Dubinina, CEO, Crassula
Ex-Googler's Ethical AI Startup Models More Inclusive Approach
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Optimizing Your Cybersecurity Budget
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
Can CIOs Become CEOs?
Mary E. Shacklett, President of Transworld Data
How to Choose Which RPA/Intelligent Automation Platform Is Right for You
Cassandra Mooshian, Senior Analyst, AI & Intelligent Automation, Omdia
How to Maintain Team Productivity Without Being Viewed as a Scrooge
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
HPE and Transamerica Open Their Cloud Transformation Playbooks
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
DC Fintech Week Tackles Financial Inclusivity
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
3 Components CIOs Need to Create an Ethical AI Framework
Anand Rao, Global AI Lead, PwC
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports