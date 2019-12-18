Network Computing Year in Review - InformationWeek

Network Computing Year in Review

Changes rocked the network community in 2019. Disruption is likely to continue at an even faster pace in 2020.--Network Computing

As 2020 approaches, it's time to look back at 2019 to view the most important trends in four key network areas: automation, branch connectivity, data center upgrades, and the cloud. Here's a quick recap of what happened in 2019 and a peek at what's likely to occur in 2020.

Read the rest of John Edwards article on Network Computing.

Image: Pixabay

