According to Gartner, by the end of 2023, more than 90% of infrastructure and operations (I&O) organizations will have the majority of their staff working remotely. As a result, enterprises in every industry are transforming their IT infrastructure and networks to support a hybrid work model. Today, many IT leaders at enterprises across the globe have two big questions on their minds:



Do we have the right IT, security, and network tools to support our hybrid workers?

How can we optimize and improve productivity for employees working from home, remote offices, and on the go?

Digital experience monitoring and management solutions (DEM) help enterprises meet these needs. With Palo Alto Networks Autonomous DEM solution (ADEM), IT teams can detect and isolate the root cause of application performance degradation impacting hybrid workers. This will help businesses reduce their service ticket mean-time-to-resolution and escalations resulting in workforce productivity gains and IT cost reduction. A critical capability that only ADEM can provide is Self-Serve. Self-Serve brings identified issues impacting application performance directly to employees and guides them to resolutions. This helps to significantly reduce service desk ticket volume for problems within the user’s purview.

Self-Serve Takes Autonomous Digital Experience Management to the Next Level

Gartner revealed in their 3 Simple Ways IT Service Desks Should Handle Incidents and Requests report that “76% of enterprises are more focused on improving the self-service experience.” This is likely due to the benefits that come with self-service, including reducing level-1 support costs, delivering faster solutions to all employees, and providing 24/7 support to everyone in the organization. With Self-Serve integrated into your monitoring solution you can:



Gain back the lost productivity spent on troubleshooting and waiting for resolutions.



Have employees instantly notified of issues within their environment they have control over, like WiFi signal quality, high CPU/memory utilization on devices, and internet connectivity, while providing guided remediation steps to resolve the issues without IT involvement.



Single Vendor Approach for SASE & Autonomous DEM with Self-Serve

SASE is the convergence of wide area networking, or WAN, and network security services like CASB, SWG, FWaaS and Zero Trust Network Access, into a single, cloud-delivered service model. Autonomous Digital Experience Management capabilities, including Self-Serve, should be integrated into a SASE solution not only for operational simplicity since it won’t require installing anything new, but also to understand user experience with deep contextual awareness of SASE connectivity. This gives you the complete visibility required to resolve performance degradation fast and ensure your workforce is productive no matter where they work.



