informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
SupportWorld Live: May 15-20, 2022 | MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV
Event
Data Center World is the leading global conference for data center facilities and IT infrastructure professionals.
Report
IT Enterprise Dashboard: This interactive data tool enables access to global research on IT budgets, business challenges
Event
Get in-depth insights & analysis from experts on all aspects of communications, collaboration, & networking technologies
Report
Find out what you need to know so that you can plan your next career steps and maximize your salary.
PreviousNext
Security & Risk Strategy
News

Attackers Target Log4J to Drop Ransomware, Web Shells, Backdoors

Amid the increase in Log4J attack activity, at least one Iranian state-backed threat group is preparing to target the vulnerability, experts say.
Dark Reading
Staff & Contributors
December 15, 2021

Threat actors, including at least one nation-state actor, are attempting to exploit the newly disclosed Log4j flaw to deploy ransomware, remote access Trojans, and Web shells on vulnerable systems. All the while, organizations continue to download versions of the logging tool containing the vulnerability.

This new attack activity represents an escalation of sorts from attackers' initial exploitation attempts, which mainly focused on dropping cryptocurrency mining tools and compromising systems with the goal of adding them to a botnet. Targeted systems include servers, virtual machines, PCs, and IP cameras.

CrowdStrike on Tuesday said it has observed a nation-state actor make moves that suggest an interest in exploiting the flaw.

"CrowdStrike Intelligence has observed state-sponsored actor NEMESIS KITTEN -- based out of Iran -- newly deploy into a server a class file that could be triggered by Log4j," says Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at CrowdStrike. "The timing, intent, and capability are consistent with what would be the adversary attempting to exploit Log4j," he adds. Meyers describes NEMESIS KITTEN as an adversary that has previously been engaged in both disruptive and destructive attacks.

The latest developments heighten the urgency for organizations to update to the new version of the Log4j logging framework that the Apache Foundation released Dec. 10, or to apply the mitigations it has recommended, security experts said this week.

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

Big DataCloudExecutive Insights & Innovation
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
10 Characteristics of an AI-Powered Enterprise
Lisa Morgan, Freelance Writer
7 Tech Trends that will Change the Fintech Industry in 2022
Daria Dubinina, CEO, Crassula
Cloud Outage Fallout: Should You Brace for Future Disruption?
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth 2, Senior Writer
Tech Vendors Target Enterprise ESG Reporting
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Get Moving: 3G Sunsetting Deadline is Rapidly Approaching
Salvatore Salamone, Managing Editor, Network Computing
How to Maintain Team Productivity Without Being Viewed as a Scrooge
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
An Insider's View of Humana's AI Program
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports