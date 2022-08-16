informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
ICMI’s Contact Center Expo: October 24 – 27, 2022 | Orlando, FL
Event
[Interop Virtual Event] Enterprise Network Evolution & Modernization | September 29, 2022
Event
Service Management World: November 12-16, 2022 | Orlando, FL
Report
How does your salary stack up? 2022 IT Salary Survey Results Revealed
PreviousNext
Security and Risk Strategy
1 min read
News

Black Hat Postmortem: Geopolitical Risks and Complexity on the Rise

Throughout the conference, speakers noted the increased risks due to geopolitics, digital transformation, and the move to cloud.
Salvatore Salamone
Managing Editor, Network Computing
August 16, 2022
security lock overlaid on map of the world
Credit: Pixabay

Last week’s Black Hat USA 2022 conference solidly framed the cybersecurity issues IT and network managers are facing. From the keynotes throughout the conference sessions, the message was clear. Security challenges are increasing, and the complexity of modern applications and infrastructures makes it all the more harder to secure networks and defend against attacks.

Some areas are out of the control of networking managers. Yet, they must be prepared to deal with the consequences. A prime example is the rise of geopolitical risks in the last year.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

Cloud Computing & Infrastructure
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
Black Hat at 25: Why Cybersecurity Is Going to Get Worse Before It Gets Better
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Special Report: How Fragile is the Cloud, Really?
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
10 Creative Ways to Slice IT Costs
Pam Baker, Contributing Writer
CIOs Turn to the Cloud as Tech Budgets Come Under Scrutiny
Nathan Eddy, Freelance Writer
Quick Study: Humanizing and Dehumanizing the Digital Experience
James M. Connolly, Contributing Editor and Writer
How Cyberattackers Are Cultivating New Strategies and Reconfiguring Classic Gambits
Richard Pallardy, Freelance Writer
15 Years of Cloud Outages: A Stroll Through the InformationWeek Archives
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
Living in the Cloud Can Be Like Settling Into a New Home
Greg Douglass, Global Lead for Technology Strategy & Advisory, Accenture
A Harm Reduction Framework Can Strengthen Cybersecurity
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Blockchain Report Card: What Does It Matter to Enterprises Now?
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports