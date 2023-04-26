informa
Security and Risk Strategy
1 MIN READ
Commentary

Cisco Announces New XDR Service at RSA Conference

At the 2023 RSA Conference, Cisco announced a new XDR service, a first for the industry’s biggest network vendor. Learn the details and implications of the announcement.
Network Computing
Contributor
April 26, 2023
XDR-CSueb-Alamy.jpg
Credit: CSueb via Alamy Stock

The RSA security show kicked off this week in San Francisco. One of the biggest news announcements came from Cisco, the industry’s biggest network vendor. At the show, the company unveiled its XDR offering, which is a cloud-delivered integrated platform that gets its data from six core components:  

  1. Endpoint
  2. Network
  3. DNS
  4. Firewall
  5. E-mail
  6. Identity

It’s important to note that with Cisco’s XDR solution, the “X” means “all” versus “eXtended," which is in line with the way I defined it five years ago.

