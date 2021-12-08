informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
SupportWorld Live: May 15-20, 2022 | MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV
Event
Data Center World is the leading global conference for data center facilities and IT infrastructure professionals.
Report
IT Enterprise Dashboard: This interactive data tool enables access to global research on IT budgets, business challenges
Event
Get in-depth insights & analysis from experts on all aspects of communications, collaboration, & networking technologies
Report
Find out what you need to know so that you can plan your next career steps and maximize your salary.
PreviousNext
Security & Risk Strategy
Feature

Hot Network Security Acronyms You Must Know: ZTN, XDR, SASE, BYOD

Organizations must adopt a forward-looking network security strategy that can deal with advanced threats, ensure regulatory compliance, and safeguard the network.
Network Computing
Contributor
December 08, 2021

IT professionals from two or three decades ago would find it difficult to recognize a modern corporate network. Containers, cloud resources, micro-segmentation, and the diversity of external unsecured networks interacting with company networks, are all factors that didn't exist 20 years ago and are making networks more complex and harder to defend.

In this article, Network Computing covers four concepts that are becoming critical to network security. Understanding these four core acronyms will give you a better grasp of the modern IT environment and give you the tools to secure a modern network.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

Digital BusinessIT Strategy
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
AWS CTO Vogels on Cloud Eliminating Constraints on Innovation
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Get Moving: 3G Sunsetting Deadline is Rapidly Approaching
Salvatore Salamone, Managing Editor, Network Computing
7 Tech Trends that will Change the Fintech Industry in 2022
Daria Dubinina, CEO, Crassula
Ex-Googler's Ethical AI Startup Models More Inclusive Approach
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Can CIOs Become CEOs?
Mary E. Shacklett, President of Transworld Data
HPE and Transamerica Open Their Cloud Transformation Playbooks
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
DC Fintech Week Tackles Financial Inclusivity
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
3 Components CIOs Need to Create an Ethical AI Framework
Anand Rao, Global AI Lead, PwC
The Cost of a Ransomware Attack, Part 1: The Ransom
Richard Pallardy, Freelance Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports