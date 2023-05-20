informa
Security and Risk Strategy
1 MIN READ
Feature

IPv6 Adoption: China Steps on the Deployment Pedal

A new initiative from the Central Cyberspace Administration of China and others aims for 750 million active IPv6 users by year-end and sets a 2024 cut-off date for IPv4.
Salvatore Salamone
Managing Editor, Network Computing
May 20, 2023
ipv6-Aleksey_Funtap-alamy.jpg
Credit: Aleksey Funtap via Alamy Stock

It is safe to say IPv6 adoption has been much slower than anyone imagined. IPv4 addresses were depleted in 2015, yet IPv6 adoption on the end user side is still only between 30% and 40% globally, and IPv6 connectivity among those who access Google is around 40% to 45%. All of that might be about to change due to a new IPv6 initiative out of China.

What is China’s IPv6 initiative?

Recently, the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology jointly issued the "2023 Work Arrangement for Further Promoting Large-scale IPv6 Deployment and Application." One of the objectives of the three organizations with this work arrangement is to “solidly promote the in-depth development of large-scale deployment and application of IPv6.”

By the end of 2023, they hope the number of IPv6 active users will reach 750 million, the number of Internet of Things IPv6 connections will reach 300 million, the proportion of fixed network IPv6 traffic will reach 15%, and the proportion of mobile network IPv6 traffic will reach 55%.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

IoT
