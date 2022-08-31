Is Your Business Prepared to Operate After a Ransomware Attack?

If the last year has taught security practitioners anything, it's that no organization -- regardless of size, sector, or security budget -- is immune to a ransomware attack. In fact, in 2021 alone, Colonial Pipeline, JBS Foods, Kaseya, and even the NBA were just some of the major organizations that fell victim to ransomware, making news headlines and causing major business disruption.

Business leaders and security professionals alike have only become more concerned about ransomware over time. This is due to a much more complex and broad attack surface than that of a decade ago, accelerated by the global pandemic over the past two years. In tandem, cybercriminals have taken full advantage of this shift, becoming more motivated and sophisticated in their attack methods to gain access into an organization. In fact, the Verizon Business 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report found that ransomware increased by 13% over the past year, representing an uptick greater than the past five years combined -- with no relief in sight for the next year ahead.

