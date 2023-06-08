informa
Security and Risk Strategy
1 MIN READ
Commentary

Picking the Right Network Management Option

Developments in network management options open the door to alternative ways that businesses can manage their LANs and data centers.
Andrew Froehlich
President & Lead Network Architect, West Gate Networks
June 08, 2023
net-management-FR0XWE.jpg
Credit: Olekcil Mach via Alamy Stock

It used to be that the only way to manage an enterprise network was to hire highly skilled network professionals and implement a handful of monitoring and alerting tools from which to gain network performance, health, and security visibility. That approach to network management remains a viable option today. However, some businesses struggle to find and keep competent staff and are continuously grappling with network flexibility and growth as NetOps teams largely focus on maintaining network uptime – not ways to help facilitate strategic growth.

For those that are seeking alternatives to traditional network management, two different models are rising to the top. The first is Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) which essentially offloads the management of an enterprise network to a third-party service provider. The second is to use modern orchestration and automation tools that eliminate manual processes and incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into the monitoring and alerting processes. Let’s look a bit more closely at NaaS and modern orchestration/automation tools to help determine if either alternative is a good fit for your business.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

Cloud Computing & Infrastructure
