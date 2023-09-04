informa
Security and Risk Strategy
1 MIN READ
Feature

Ransomware Reaches New Heights

It's not going anywhere: Widely exploited bugs like MOVEit, leaks of stolen data, and rapid-fire escalation are keeping ransomware attacks as painful as ever.
Dark Reading
Staff & Contributors
September 04, 2023
ransomware_wsf-s_shutterstock.jpg
Credit: Shutterstock

Ransomware is on track to victimize more organizations in 2023, while attackers rapidly escalate their attacks to wreak widespread damage before defenders can even detect an infection.

In July, data from 502 compromises was posted to leak sites, an increase of more than 150% compared with the same month a year ago, according to a report published on Aug. 23 by NCC Group, a security consultancy. The growth continues a rising trend in 2023, with the number of breaches publicized on the sites -- now a common tactic for double-extortion ransomware groups -- growing 79% to date, compared with the same period in 2022.

A convergence of factors -- such as the widespread exploitation of recent vulnerabilities in managed file transfer services like MOVEit, and the growing number services offering of initial access -- have led to the increase, says Matt Hull, global head of threat intelligence at NCC Group.

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

Editor's Choice
ChatGPT Enterprise Launch Targets Business Users
Shane Snider, Senior Writer, InformationWeek
US Agencies Call for Strengthened Cybersecurity in the Space Industry
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Big Tech Forging Partnerships to Further AI Development Strategies
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor
Quick Study: Your Future in IT
James M. Connolly, Contributing Editor and Writer
Top Cloud Security Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
How to Build True Cyber Resilience
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
How Can Data Centers Reduce Water Usage and Improve Efficiency?
Richard Pallardy, Freelance Writer
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
