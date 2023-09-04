Ransomware Reaches New Heights

Ransomware is on track to victimize more organizations in 2023, while attackers rapidly escalate their attacks to wreak widespread damage before defenders can even detect an infection.



In July, data from 502 compromises was posted to leak sites, an increase of more than 150% compared with the same month a year ago, according to a report published on Aug. 23 by NCC Group, a security consultancy. The growth continues a rising trend in 2023, with the number of breaches publicized on the sites -- now a common tactic for double-extortion ransomware groups -- growing 79% to date, compared with the same period in 2022.



A convergence of factors -- such as the widespread exploitation of recent vulnerabilities in managed file transfer services like MOVEit, and the growing number services offering of initial access -- have led to the increase, says Matt Hull, global head of threat intelligence at NCC Group.

