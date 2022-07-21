The Role of SSE and What it Means for SASE

Today’s distributed enterprises face several challenges to deliver connectivity, application performance, and security, including physical corporate locations, end users working from anywhere, and third parties that require business access. The pandemic, IT migration to the cloud, and new and emerging digital transformation workflows have amplified these requirements even more. Additional challenges faced by enterprise IT include:

Customer education and migration strategies

Multi-vendor environment

Trained and certified personnel and lack of test, certification, and other tooling

Lack of industry standards / common definitions and terminology

