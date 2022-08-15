Two-Minute Teaser: IWeek for August 8 through August 15

For the week of August 8th, InformationWeek took some deep dives into cybersecurity and strategies of cyber attackers, then rounded out with an assessment of the blockchain’s current relevance to the enterprise.

Our coverage of this year’s Black Hat conference saw Chris Krebs, former director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, give a keynote on looming concerns of cybersecurity worsening before things improve. Part of the trouble stems from the pace of business pushing products to market faster while making security a secondary consideration.

Our lineup also included an examination of emerging strategies of cyber attackers. This Q&A drew on insights from the intelligence community and observations of the current ransomware landscape, as well as how to thwart a new generation of attackers. This includes dealing with ransomware as a service. Imagine a group of bad actors essentially hired, possibly by a state or other entity with deep pockets, to launch ransomware attacks against their rivals.

In the blockchain report card, we examine what the blockchain has to offer enterprises these days versus old assumptions. The experts we spoke to put into perspective the need for community as it relates to the blockchain and the need for new economic drivers beyond NFTs to support this space.

Coming up for the week of August 15, InformationWeek will have features on CIOs turning to the cloud while facing scrutiny of their tech budgets. We’ll also have a column that offers tips on how to smooth down some rough edges when making a transition to the cloud.