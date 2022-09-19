informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
ICMI’s Contact Center Expo: October 24 – 27, 2022 | Orlando, FL
Event
[Interop Virtual Event] Enterprise Network Evolution & Modernization | September 29, 2022
Event
Service Management World: November 12-16, 2022 | Orlando, FL
Report
How does your salary stack up? 2022 IT Salary Survey Results Revealed
PreviousNext
Security and Risk Strategy
1 MIN READ
News

Two-Minute Toolkit: CloudSphere on Cybersecurity and Offboarding

Technical Evangelist Keith Neilson talks security considerations that may come up as a company parts ways with an employee.
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Senior Writer
September 19, 2022
IMG_2544_(1).jpg
Credit: Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

What happens to a former employee’s digital access after they have parted ways with a company? Sorting out what clearances they had and then ensuring those rights and privileges are dealt with accordingly is a necessary part of offboarding a departing employee.

The worst-case scenario might be a vindictive ex-employee tries to exploit their knowledge and privileges to enact some sort of harm on their former employer--whether that means exposing or stealing sensitive data or opening the door for malware to be deployed. There might also be unintended cybersecurity breeches that stem from third parties who discover exploitable access and permissions, left open and forgotten after the departure of a former employee the hacker does not even know.

Keith Neilson, technical evangelist at CloudSphere, shares insights on the necessity for mindful diligence in cybersecurity when offboarding employees as they depart their companies.

IT Leadership & the Strategic CIOData InnovationDigital BusinessHardware/ArchitecturesSoftware PlatformsTeam Building & Staffing
Recommended Reading
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports