Security and Risk Strategy
1 MIN READ
Commentary

Zero-Trust Networks: Implementation Is No Walk in the Park

Zero-trust network implementations can require an entire redefinition of your network architecture, the introduction of new technologies, and the training of both users and IT. Here’s what you need to know when you make your move to zero-trust.
Mary E. Shacklett
President of Transworld Data
March 31, 2023
network-pixabay.jpg
Credit: Pixabay

Over half of all organizations reported that they had installed zero-trust networks, according to an industry survey carried out late last year. Managing the security risk of distributed edge networks was a major driver, and in some cases, there were productivity gains for both IT and end users since on-ramping and off-ramping IT assets and network users became more automated.

But implementing zero-trust networks is still a learning experience for most IT departments and for end users, too.

Here are five major challenges:

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

Infrastructure
