Analyst Decision Tools: Accuracy Requires Due Diligence and Real-time Updates

IT purchasers heavily rely upon analyst Decision Tools to make choices. To ensure these tools remain credible and reliable, maintaining real-time accuracy is vital in providing buyers with the most trustworthy information available.

Network Computing, Contributor

August 30, 2024

1 Min Read
bull's eye
hoch2wo via Alamy Stock

Many IT organizations rely on Analyst Decision Tools to evaluate products and streamline decision-making processes. Given the significant impact of these decisions, the creators of these tools must ensure the accuracy and timeliness of the data and analysis they provide. This necessitates thorough due diligence and real-time updates to reflect a company's market position accurately. Such precision is vital for defining competitive differentiation and properly informing potential IT buyers.

Recently, I wrote a post critiquing Cisco’s placement in the Forrester XDR Wave. Based on my knowledge of the Cisco product, I felt the company was grossly misrepresented. This made me question whether this was an isolated case or indicative of broader issues in Forrester's research process and methodology. I closely examined the recently released Forrester Wave for Mobile Threat Defense Solutions to explore this further. In this report, I found yet another instance where I believe the analyst's due diligence was noticeably insufficient, raising further concerns about the reliability of these vital decision tools.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

About the Author

Network Computing

Network Computing

Contributor

Network Computing invites industry experts and members of the IT community to contribute advice and thought leadership. For more information and a copy of our contributor guidelines, contact us at [email protected].

See more from Network Computing
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

man on a boat in the outer space with colorful cloud,illustration
IT Infrastructure
9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive
byLisa Morgan
Aug 26, 2024
9 Slides
thumbnail
Machine Learning & AI
The Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI ResumesThe Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI Resumes
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Aug 19, 2024
Data breach concept with faceless hooded male person, low key red and blue lit image and digital glitch effect.
Cyber Resilience
Examining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data BrokersExamining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data Brokers
byCarrie Pallardy
Aug 22, 2024
5 Min Read
Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report
byInformationWeek Staff
Jun 4, 2024
1 Min Read
Cartoon comic art illustration showing a 1960s technician scientist working on an Honeywell style tape-drive computer with a dot-matrix paper readout.
Data Management
11 Irritating Data Quality Issues11 Irritating Data Quality Issues
byLisa Morgan
Aug 20, 2024
11 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports