The tech stack choice impacts product development speed, cost, scalability, and team success. Select the right tools for employee growth.

Ilya Khrustalev, Fractional CTO & Tech Advisor

February 12, 2025

4 Min Read
An appropriately chosen technology stack enhances productivity, harmonizes work processes, and encourages employees to deliver high-quality results. Conversely, an incorrect choice can lead to a situation where the tools and technologies fail to meet the specific demands of the job or do not align with the skills and expertise of the team members.  

A misaligned data ecosystem leads to an extended learning time. At the beginning of a project, software specialists invest time in mastering new tools, which may slow down the process of development itself. Even after acquiring proficiency in the requisite technologies, engineers may struggle with their application leading to an increased number of bugs, higher maintenance costs and decreased efficiency of the entire development process. 

Using misaligned solutions negatively impacts team performance and innovation in the long term. When I joined a co-living marketplace, I observed that the team were using multiple frontend technologies, which led to a fractured codebase. Implementing standardization tools improved productivity and code quality, and sparked effective ideas like SEO improvements, server-side rendering, and A/B testing. 

Misaligned Tech Stacks Limit Professional Development 

A misaligned tech stack limits a team's ability to acquire new skills and grow professionally. Outdated technologies dampen engineers’ motivation and foster a sense of apathy. Developers dedicate more time to maintaining outdated systems and have fewer chances to explore innovative technologies. 

I saw such a situation at Mail.ru Games where engineers were tasked with maintaining outdated games. The ongoing process of bug fixing depleted their motivation and limited their capacity to implement creative solutions. Sunsetting these old projects allowed engineers to focus on new technologies and foster professional growth. 

Misalignment is especially harmful to remote workers. A study revealed that 60% of remote professionals feel their tech stacks are inadequate, which leads to wasted time in meetings and searching for information across disconnected applications. Enhancing the remote stack is more difficult but essential for productivity in hybrid work environments. 

Team leads frequently manage cross-functional teams, with distinct technologies. Consequently, it becomes crucial to harmonize these tools so that none of the components become a bottleneck. A well-structured stack supports collaboration, maximizing productivity and achieving business objectives. Research indicates that organizations with strong cross-functional collaboration see nearly double the revenue growth.  

A streamlined technology stack significantly impacts scalability, especially for startups that need quick iteration cycles. Well-documented, widely used technologies allow teams to grow quickly and ensure flexibility in response to rapidly changing requirements. 

Signs Your Tech Stack Is Stifling Team Growth 

Another sign that the technology is hindering the team's ability to do its job well is when developers often need assistance from a team lead or senior engineers. This happens when a company does not have a centralized knowledge base where all information is organized according to processes, such as in Confluence

Less obvious signs include difficulty in onboarding new team members. At the co-living marketplace where I worked, the rapid adoption of multiple frontend technologies led to complexity, and the team was unable to innovate or launch new features. In contrast, at a dating app Badoo, we had a well-structured tech stack that enabled onboarding within a day. 

Increasing technical debt and low bus factor -- where only a few engineers are experts in certain technologies -- also stifle growth. 

In general, the CTO can take practical steps to determine if the technology stack is limiting the potential of their team and realign the stack for growth: 

  1. Conduct a thorough inventory of company technologies. This software asset management is especially important for large organizations where the use of stacks may lack standardization. 

  2. Identify outdated frameworks and libraries that are no longer under long-term support. These can reduce productivity and pose security risks. 

  3. Gather feedback from teams to identify concerns about the current stack, including technical limits and engineers' feelings about using it. Employees can provide insight into tools that boost or hinder productivity.  

  4. Develop a prioritized plan to upgrade or phase out outdated technologies based on measurable benefits such as developer productivity and software costs, as well as subjective factors such as team satisfaction. 

  5. Discuss the proposed changes with the team leads and key stakeholders. Start with smaller groups to get their feedback and then expand the conversation to the entire development team to gain approval. 

An appropriately chosen tech stack is a strategic asset that can greatly enhance team productivity and employee morale. By optimizing workflows and meeting the needs of employees, organizations can create a more efficient and rewarding work environment, ultimately leading to greater success of a product in a competitive landscape. 

Ilya Khrustalev is a tech advisor and fractional CTO with over 20 years of experience, specializing in helping startups and tech companies achieve ambitious goals through strategic technology transformations. Advising different startups, he helps to develop innovative technological solutions for the companies’ products. Ilya focuses on scaling operations while fostering meaningful social impact. His expertise, honed at corporations like Badoo, Yandex, and Lamoda, along with his entrepreneurial background, enables him to seamlessly bridge the gap between technology and business. He delivers tailored solutions that streamline processes, reduce costs, and align teams, empowering organizations to scale efficiently and navigate change with confidence. 

